Taylor misses out: Chris Hughton should field this Nottingham Forest XI v Millwall tomorrow

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to kick on following their midweek win over Sheffield Wednesday, as the Reds prepare to take on Millwall this weekend.

The Reds arrested a winless run of seven games on Tuesday night, defeating fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday by two goals to nil at the City Ground.

Goals from Yuri Ribeiro and Lewis Grabban secured a much-needed win for Chris Hughton’s side, and the manager will now be urging his side to kick on after picking up those vital three points.

This weekend, the Reds travel to the Den to face a Millwall side also look to build on a vital win in midweek – Gary Rowett’s side defeated Bristol City at Ashton Gate, having previously gone 10 games without a win.

Here, we take a look at the line-up Hughton should look to field against Millwall tomorrow afternoon, after receiving a mixed bag of injury news…

With Tobias Figueiredo and Anthony Knockaert both available for selection after missing out on Tuesday through suspension, there are potential selection dilemmas at both ends of the pitch.

Loic Mbe Soh made his first appearance under Chris Hughton in midweek, with the young Frenchman making a positive impact alongside Joe Worrall in defence.

The former Paris Saint-Germain defender barely put a foot wrong, and produced a largely solid performance despite an early mistake in the first-half which nearly gifted the Owls an opener.

Despite Figueiredo’s availability this weekend, we have gone with Mbe Soh to start and keep his shirt, after a positive display in midweek.

Moving into midfield, and Hughton seems to have found the right mix in the centre of the park. Ryan Yates and Samba Sow were both impressive against the Owls, and Cafu produced his best performance in a Garibaldi shirt thus far.

The latter picked out a wonderful pass to set up Yuri Ribeiro for their opening goal, and is starting to establish himself as Forest’s first-choice attacking midfielder in their 4-2-3-1 formation.

So, whilst squad rotation is key with such a hectic run of games coming up, it is also important to build cohesion and understanding amongst the players, hence why we’ve gone with an unchanged midfield.

Going forward, we could see a couple of changes. Anthony Knockaert missed out in midweek due to his sending off against Brentford, but the winger should be recalled at the weekend.

Alex Mighten was handed only his second start in a Forest shirt in midweek, and the young wide-man will be confident of keeping his place in the side after a bright display against Wednesday.

Up top, we have gone with Lewis Grabban. The experienced striker marked his return from injury with a late goal against the Owls, and will be eager to get a long-awaited start under his belt against Millwall.

Lyle Taylor is fit and available after coming off with a knock in midweek, but we have gone with Grabban to freshen things up here.