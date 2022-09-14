Taylor Harwood-Bellis sends message to Burnley supporters following goal v Preston North End

Burnley travelled to local rivals Preston North End last night and came away with a point after a 1-1 draw.

The goals in the game were scored early on with Taylor Harwood-Bellis scoring his first Burnley goal in the tenth minute of the game before Preston levelled through Jordan Storey in the 15th minute.

Vincent Kompany will no doubt be keen for his side to come away from more games with all three points having picked up their fifth draw of the season last night.

However, the Clarets sit fifth in the league which he will be pleased with.

What’s more, the performance of on loan defender Harwood-Bellis will be a positive for the manager who brought him in this summer.

So far this season the 20-year-old has played every minute of his side’s games this season and his first goal for the club clearly meant a lot to him as he took to social media to celebrate with the fans.

Posting on Instagram alongside a picture of him celebrating the goal, Harwood-Bellis wrote: “Thanks for the incredible support Clarets! take the point and push to get back to winning ways on Saturday!”

This weekend Burnley take on Bristol City at home and Harwood-Bellis will no doubt be hoping to continue the good form he has shown this season.

The Verdict:

Taylor Harwood-Bellis is proving to be a very good loan signing for Burnley this season and has a lot to contribute on the pitch.

Despite being a centre-back, the 20-year-old has shown he has the ability to contribute to Burnley’s attacking efforts too which makes him an asset to the side.

As the season goes on, you’d expect his game to only develop further which is promising and now he has his first goal for the club, he will no doubt be keen to add to that and continue to prove his impact as a player.