Taylor Harwood-Bellis reveals what it’s like away from Man City at Stoke City

Stoke City loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis has admitted he is enjoying life at the club.

The Manchester City defender has appreciated working alongside the experienced Phil Jagielka.

Both joined the club during the January transfer window. The 39-year old Jagielka arrived as a free agent, whereas Harwood-Bellis is on loan until the end of the season.

Harwood-Bellis believes he is learning a lot from Jagielka, who spent over a decade in the Premier League.

But the 20-year old remains focused on helping secure promotion for the Potters.

“That’s my aim, not just come here as a loan player for my own development,” said Harwood-Bellis, via the Stoke Sentinel.

“I’ve come here to win football games for Stoke City. The same is true for Jaden [Philogene-Bidace]. That’s our mentality, that’s the main goal.

“I’m really enjoying it so far. The lads have been class and the manager has made it really easy for me to settle into a new role.

“It’s huge being a young player and being able to feed off Jags’ experience, even in training. He trains how he plays and working with him – and with James Chester and Liam Moore – is making me into a better player.

“It’s non-stop. He talks to me all through the game, it’s what they do without the ball, the covering positions they take up and everything else.”

Harwood-Bellis has featured six times since joining the club, all coming from the start.

In that time, Michael O’Neill’s side have won two, drawn two and lost two and have reached the Fifth Round of the FA Cup.

That form has seen them lose ground on the play-off places, with a six point gap now separating the Potters from the top six.

But with 16 games remaining, Stoke still have a chance of making the play-offs.

Their next game comes against Birmingham City on February 19 at the Bet365 Stadium.

The Verdict

Working alongside Jagielka is a wealth of experience to draw lessons from for Harwood-Bellis.

That he can still compete well at this level at 39 shows how smart a defender he is, which will be invaluable for Harwood-Bellis’ development.

Getting the kinds of minutes that he is at Stoke is also massive for his career.

This is a great opportunity for him to really push on, and his performances are showing that he plays with the belief that he is ready to compete at this level.