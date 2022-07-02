Taylor Harwood-Bellis reveals big individual aim after completing Burnley transfer move

Centre back Taylor Harwood-Bellis says he is hoping for his best season in the Championship yet while on loan with Burnley during the 2022/23 campaign.

Harwood-Bellis’ season-long loan move to the Clarets from Manchester City was officially confirmed on Friday night, with the 22-year-old becoming the club’s fourth signing of the summer.

That is a move that has reunited him with Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany, who also managed Harwood-Bellis during a loan spell with Anderlecht last season.

Burnley are of course, looking to bounce back in the Championship in the coming campaign, following relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season.

Harwood-Bellis is of course, no stranger to the second-tier of English football, having previously played there during loan spells with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.

Now though, it seems as though the defender is determined to be even more successful in the Championship this time around, than he was previously.

Speaking to Burnley’s official website after confirmation of his move, Harwood-Bellis said: “I’m buzzing with it. I obviously knew about it for a while, so I’m happy to get it all done, all the medical stuff done, and to get it all sorted.

“I feel like this will hopefully be the best season that I’ll have in the Championship with all the experience I’ve got and I’m looking forward to a good season. Hopefully it’s one with lots of success.”

The Verdict

This does look like it ought to be a very good signing for Burnley.

The Clarets needed to bring in centre backs this summer, and Harwood-Bellis is someone who should provide plenty in that area, having already impressed at this level in those previous loan spells.

Having had that experience in the past, you feel that the 22-year-old can now build on that, to enjoy the best season at this level yet, that he is hoping for.

Indeed, the connection he already has with Kompany ought to bring the best out of him as well, meaning this does look like being a very useful piece of business for the club.