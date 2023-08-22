Highlights Leeds, Leicester, and Southampton are interested in signing Manchester City's Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who has proven himself at the Championship level.

West Ham has pulled out of the race to sign Harwood-Bellis, opening up opportunities for other Premier League clubs like Nottingham Forest or potentially Fulham.

Manchester City is demanding a £15m fee for Harwood-Bellis, which may be a significant investment for Championship clubs, but a loan with a promotion clause could be a more realistic option.

The transfer deadline is fast approaching and there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding many players who are unclear of where they will be playing this season.

One who falls into that category is Manchester City’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The centre-back has come through the ranks at the Premier League champions, and he is very highly-rated. However, the youngster has found it hard to get regular minutes, which is understandable given the quality he is competing with.

Therefore, Harwood-Bellis’ game time is coming out on loan, with his latest spell having been with Burnley, where the defender excelled in helping Vincent Kompany’s side to the Championship title.

A productive summer followed, with the 21-year-old captaining England’s U21 side as they won the European Championship, and he was named in the team of the tournament.

So, his stock is high right now, and here we provide the latest on Harwood-Bellis’ future…

Leeds, Leicester & Southampton show interest in Harwood-Bellis

The Telegraph have claimed that Leeds, Leicester and Southampton are all keen on Harwood-Bellis, in what would be a real coup for any club who managed to bring him to the Championship.

As mentioned, he has proven himself at this level, starring for the Clarets as they won promotion, so the clubs know what they’d be getting.

Following on from that, all three are looking to implement a passing style this season, and Harwood-Bellis’ ability on the ball is one of his standout qualities. So, it’s a no-brainer for any club at this level to show an interest, but it remains to be seen whether City will sanction another temporary switch.

West Ham pull out of Harwood-Bellis race

The priority for Harwood-Bellis and City would be for the player to get a permanent move to the Premier League, which is understandable.

That means the interested clubs will have to bide their time as they wait to see what happens, so it was a positive when it was said that West Ham have pulled out of the race to sign the player.

That doesn’t mean he won’t get a transfer to the top-flight, as Nottingham Forest are reportedly showing an interest, and Fulham has been suggested as a potential destination.

The deadline is fast approaching, so a decision will have to be made, and clubs in the Championship will be trying to keep on top of the situation, even if they know they will have to be patient.

Man City want £15m for Harwood-Bellis

Harwood-Bellis has entered the final year of his contract with City, so it’s understandable that they want a fee for the player, and it’s been stated all summer that they’re holding firm on their £15m valuation.

Whether that’s affordable for a Championship club remains to be seen, although Southampton and Leicester have come into big money this summer, whilst Leeds have owners who are ready to back Farke.

That is still a big outlay though, so a loan with an obligation depending on promotion may be more realistic, although Harwood-Bellis would need to sign a contract extension if City are to do that.

Ultimately, this is going to be resolved in the next ten days, and it will be interesting to see where Harwood-Bellis ends up.