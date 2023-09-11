Southampton pulled off something of a coup on the final day of this summer's transfer window, as they completed the signing of Manchester City centre back Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The 21-year-old has joined the Saints on an initial season-long loan deal, which reportedly includes the option to buy for a fee of around £20million, should Russell Martin's side be promoted from the Championship to the Premier League this season.

That is a move that ought to be seen as something of a coup for Southampton, considering the fact that Premier League teams such as Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Fulham and Burnley - who he helped win promotion from the Championship while on loan last season - were all apparently interested in his services as well this summer.

Following confirmation of his move to St Mary's, Harwood-Bellis is now waiting to make his first-team debut for his new club.

The centre-back was an unused substitute as the Saints were stunned in a 5-0 thumping by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in the final game before the September international break, just a day after his move from City had been confirmed.

But just what has happened with regard to Harwood-Bellis, since he completed his move to the south coast at the start of this month?

Here, we've taken a look at the key recent updates to have emerged around Southampton's new centre-back.

International action coming up

With the September international break now well underway, Harwood-Bellis is another Southampton player who will be looking for more success with his national team this week.

The centre-back captained England's Under 21s to the European Championship title at that age level over the summer, and at 21 years old, is still eligible to feature for them during the current round of fixtures.

As a result, he has once again been called up to Lee Carsley's squad, who begin their qualifying campaign for the next Euro Under 2021 tournament, which takes place in Slovakia in the summer of 2025, on Monday night, when they travel to Luxembourg for their only game of this international period.

Given his role as captain of the side, Harwood-Bellis will certainly be expecting, and no doubt hopeful, to be involved in that fixture.

Wilcox on how Southampton won Harwood-Bellis transfer race

As has already been mentioned, there were also a number of Premier League clubs interested in a move for Harwood-Bellis over the course of the transfer window.

That of course, made it something of a welcome statement of intent from Southampton that they managed to be the ones to get a deal for the centre-back over the line.

Now it seems as though it was the fact that Harwood-Bellis felt Southampton would suit him best, that convinced him to make the move to St Mary's over the summer.

Speaking about why the Manchester City loanee made the decision to make this particular move, Southampton's Director of Football, Jason Wilcox, was quoted by The Daily Echo as saying: "He had Premier League interest, and he looked at the teams that were giving him opportunities in the Premier League and he thought that Southampton was a better fit."