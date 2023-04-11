Burnley defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis believes manager Vincent Kompany could manage Manchester City some day.

Harwood-Bellis is currently on loan from the Premier League champions and has become a key member of Kompany’s side.

The Clarets sealed promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking earlier this month with a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough.

Is Vincent Kompany good enough to manage Man City?

The centre back has featured 28 times for Burnley in the league this season and has cemented himself as a cornerstone of the team’s backline alongside Jordan Beyer.

Harwood-Bellis has praised Kompany for his determination and focus to be the best, which he has claimed rubs off on his players.

He believes the Belgian will be more than capable of handling the pressure that comes with managing one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"I don’t see why not," said Harwood-Bellis, via FourFourTwo.

"He’s more than capable of managing one of the biggest teams in the world.

"Everyone assumes he wants to be the City manager, because of the love he has for City, but I’ve never asked him.

"For him, you could have the biggest match in the world in two weeks’ time, but if he has a friendly beforehand, all he’ll think about is that friendly and how we’re going to win that match.

“He’s so focused on the next thing that’s coming up, and that mentality rubs off on the group."

Victory over Sheffield United on Monday evening opened up a 14-point gap at the top of the table, meaning the league title can be secured with victory over Reading this weekend if results elsewhere go in their favour.

It is Reading’s points record that Burnley now have their sights set on breaking, with the Royals earning 106 in 2006 upon their promotion to the top flight.

Will Vincent Kompany replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City?

Kompany has had a very successful first season in English football, leading Burnley to a dominant and comfortable promotion back to the top flight.

Pep Guardiola’s contract with City runs until 2025 which is likely the earliest that position will become available as the Catalan’s position at the Etihad is very secure.

Kompany’s ambition is going to be to manage at the top and City must surely be his ideal goal given his history there as a player.

But his current trajectory is rising at a rate that a Champions League level club may come calling before then.

It will be interesting to see how committed he remains to Burnley in that case, as he may remain at Turf Moor instead of taking on such a role with a view to taking charge at City which could be very positive for the Clarets.