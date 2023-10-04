Southampton continued their return to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Stoke City on Tuesday evening.

A goal courtesy of Stuart Armstrong before half time proved enough to separate the two teams.

The Saints earned their first clean sheet of the season after 10 games, keeping Alex Neil’s side out for the full 90 minutes.

Russell Martin’s side moved up to ninth in the table following the result, although there are another set of fixtures to take place this evening that could drop them back down the standings.

Southampton have 16 points from 10 games, with goal difference all that’s separating them from a top six spot.

The south coast club have earned consecutive wins to put behind them the poor run of form they suffered in September.

What has Taylor Harwood-Bellis said about Southampton’s win over Stoke City?

Taylor Harwood-Bellis has issued a message to supporters in the aftermath of the 1-0 win against the Potters.

The defender showed his gratitude to the away supporters who made the midweek trip up to Stoke to cheer on Martin’s side.

“Huge win away from home,” wrote Harwood-Bellis, via Instagram.

“Thank you to the travelling fans you drove us on.

“Onto Saturday let’s finish off a good week.”

This was Harwood-Bellis’ fifth league appearance for Southampton since making the summer switch from Manchester City.

The centre back spent last year on loan with eventual Championship winners Burnley, and has been sent out on loan yet again this campaign.

He is set to be a key figure in Martin’s first team plans, especially now that he has the experience of gaining promotion to the Premier League.

An immediate return to the top flight will be the aim for the Saints this season after their 11-year stint in the division came to an end last term.

Harwood-Bellis has performed well so far for Southampton, and the 21-year-old will be pleased to have played a role in the team’s first clean sheet of the campaign.

Southampton have had defensive issues so far this season, with their four game losing run seeing them concede a whopping 12 goals.

Wins over Leeds United and now Stoke in the last few days have turned around the mood at St. Mary’s.

Martin will be hoping that his side can make it three wins from three going into the October international break.

Next up for the Saints is the visit of Rotherham United to the south coast on 7 October.

How important will Taylor Harwood-Bellis be for Southampton this season?

Harwood-Bellis was an impressive figure for Burnley last year, and it came as a surprise when he didn’t make a Premier League move last summer.

But that is Southampton’s gain, as the centre back could be a key player in the club’s bid to fight for promotion.

A first clean sheet of the season is a fine reward to highlight the progress the team has made to turn things around after a horrendous run of form in the weeks prior.

Harwood-Bellis is likely to be one of the first names on the team sheet for Martin this year.