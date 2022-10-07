Taylor Harwood-Bellis issues message to Burnley supporters after Stoke City draw

Burnley were left frustrated once again on Wednesday night as they were held to a draw by Stoke City.

The Clarets had taken the lead in the Turf Moor clash, with full back Connor Roberts getting on the scoresheet in the 54th minute, however, Harry Clarke’s late equaliser would deny the home side all three points.

Wednesday’s result was Burnley’s fourth league draw in their last five, and their seventh from their opening 12 league matches.

Despite that, the Clarets sit 5th in the Championship table.

Posting on social media after the match, Burnley defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis thanked the fans, and looked ahead to this weekend’s match with Coventry City.

Posting on Instagram after the match, the 20-year-old wrote: “Thanks for the support as always clarets👏🏼.”

“Onto Saturday to put things right💜.”

As above, Burnley play Coventry City in Championship action this weekend, with the Clarets travelling to the CBS Arena.

With a win potentially able to take them as high as third if other results go their way, Vincent Kompany’s side will be aiming for all three points, and hope to make a breakthrough in their frustrating draws.

The Verdict

It is interesting seeing where Burnley are at at the moment.

There is a clear playing style being implemented by Vincent Kompany’s side and they are dominating possession, however, there is a clear lack of cutting edge and ability to get wins over the line at the moment.

In fairness, though, you’d rather be drawing than losing, and the Clarets have only suffered one loss so far this season.

You do feel that once things click for the club this season, Burnley are going to be a real force in the automatic promotion race.