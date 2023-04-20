Taylor Harwood-Bellis has issued a message to Burnley supporters following the Clarets’ 2-2 draw with Rotherham United on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Scott Twine and Manuel Benson earned a point away to the Millers, bringing the club one step closer to clinching the Championship title.

Burnley were on course to break the league’s points record total, but the dropped points midweek means the team can now only match Reading’s 2006 haul of 106.

But Harwood-Bellis is eyeing a potential title celebration this weekend, as a victory over QPR on Saturday will clinch the title with three games spare.

Can Burnley clinch the Championship title against QPR?

The Manchester City loanee has issued a message to Burnley fans in which he notes what their upcoming clash with QPR means.

“Let’s finish the job Saturday Clarets,” wrote Harwood-Bellis, via Instagram.

The defender has been a crucial part of Vincent Kompany’s side this season, with promotion to the Premier League already secured.

The centre back has formed a defensive partnership with Jordan Beyer that has proven the backbone of the team’s good record.

No team has conceded fewer goals in the division this campaign than the Clarets.

Harwood-Bellis did miss two months of action, but has recently returned to the team.

The 2-0 win over Sheffield United earlier this month was only his second appearance since recovering to full fitness.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the 21-year-old, who is set to return to the Etihad upon the completion of this season.

However, with Premier League football set to return to Turf Moor, perhaps a deal can be arranged for the defender to stay at the club beyond this campaign.

Can Burnley survive back in the Premier League?

While gaining promotion this season has been a rather comfortable march, retaining that position in the top flight will prove a whole new challenge for this squad.

Very few of the players who suffered relegation 12 months ago are still at the club, meaning it will be an almost brand new experience for Burnley when they return to the Premier League under Kompany.

Sean Dyche oversaw all of their six seasons in the top flight last time they were promoted.

Kompany has radically overhauled the team’s style of play and has earned a lot of plaudits in the process so it will be very interesting to see how the club adapts to competing at a higher level next year.