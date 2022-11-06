Taylor Harwood-Bellis issues Burnley message following Sheffield United defeat

Burnley suffered their second defeat of the season at the hands of Sheffield United over the weekend.

Ahead of the fixture, which saw two of the Championship’s top sides face off, there was excitement, and neutrals will not have been disappointed after the tie produced seven goals.

Up until the hour mark, it was a match that looked in the balance, with the scoreline 2-2 heading into the final thirty minutes.

However, from then on in, Sheffield United made their home advantage count, netting not once, not twice, but three times in the space of ten minutes to ensure an emphatic victory over their potential promotion rivals.

Despite the defeat, though, Burnley defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, currently on loan from Manchester City, had a clear message of unity in the aftermath of the result.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Harwood-Bellis (@tayhbellis_)

Posting on Instagram, the defender wrote: “Tough one to take after a good run of games, travelling support immense as always👏🏼.”

“We all stick together for the next 2 before the break!💜 #UTC.”

Burnley next face Crawley Town on Tuesday night in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

After that, it’s Blackburn at home for Kompany’s side, after which the Championship pauses for the 2022 World Cup.

20 quiz questions about some of Burnley FC’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Burnley 6-1 Manchester United: On which day did this game take place in 1963? New Year's Day Easter Sunday Boxing Day New Year's Eve

The Verdict

This was definitely a significant setback for Burnley but it is one that they should not dwell on for too long.

As Harwood-Bellis says, they must stick together. with an important week coming up.

Indeed, doing so should ensure that the negative mood that comes with a loss does not seep into the long international break.

After all, this weekend’s defeat is just the second one the club have suffered so far this season, and there is a good chance they will head into the World Cup break sitting top of the tree in the Championship.

That gives them a fantastic platform to launch a real automatic promotion bid from come the second half of the season.