Taylor Harwood-Bellis has not been short of admirers this window as he looks set for another move away from Manchester City.

A product of the Man City academy, Harwood-Bellis has made his name known on his various ventures in both Belgium and across the Championship.

The Stockport-born defender first made the move to Blackburn Rovers in 2019, playing 19 times after arriving in the winter window with Rovers securing a mid-table finish.

Moves elsewhere have seen the 21-year-old ply his trade in the Belgian top-flight with RSC Anderlecht with another 16 appearances under his belt before moving to Staffordshire months later with Stoke City.

Last season, however, proved to be the most fruitful with a Championship-winning campaign with Burnley, reuniting with former boss Vincent Kompany. He played 32 times for the Clarets, recording 11 clean sheets and the best defensive return in the division with just 35 goals conceded.

On the international scene, he has since become a standout member of the England U21 setup, captaining his nation to the UEFA European Under-21 Championship this year, conceding zero goals throughout and making the team of the tournament for his efforts.

A critical year in his development, it is no surprise to see several teams after his services with his Championship expertise not going unnoticed.

Who is interested in Taylor Harwood-Bellis?

It is reported all recently relegated sides from the Premier League have taken an interest in the defender with Southampton, Leeds United and Leicester City all interested in bringing him into the fold, according to John Percy.

While he remains a loan target for all three clubs, it is also reported Man City would be willing to sell the 21-year-old for the right price - a player of his experience at such age is likely to command a respectable fee with the Championship heavy-hitters the only likely options outside of the top-flight.

How much is Harwood-Bellis earning at Manchester City?

Since signing a new contract in December 2020 which will see his deal expire next summer, Harwood-Bellis earns an estimated £7,500 per week, according to Capology.

Despite being integral to Burnley’s success last season, such figure would place him just 26th in the Clarets’ top earners from last season and a far cry from the top earners back at the Etihad Stadium.

In fact, it is the same position he holds in the Manchester City earners with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland taking the top spots.

As such, barring a loan fee, taking up his modest wages for the season is affordable for several teams in the second tier but ultimately the player will be wanting to compete at the top end of the division as a minimum requirement.

The length of his deal is another important factor for clubs to consider, especially those willing to make the move permanent. With City yet to renew his contract, it may prove to be a smart time for interested parties to strike for an affordable price and tie him down to a long-term deal - an effective option at this level while at just 21, a player who will undoubtedly develop and improve with more game time.