Manchester City defender, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, is not short of admirers with his future at the Etihad Stadium in doubt.

The 21-year-old boasts a wealth of experience despite his age with another move on the cards, either on loan or permanently this time around.

Coming through the Man City ranks, the Stockport-born defender has yet to put himself in the first-team picture of the treble-winning giants after making his debut in September 2019.

His first serious run at senior level came in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers, playing 19 times, before moving across the continent to Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht the following campaign.

This spell, however, was cut short after just six months with the second tier calling once again. A move to Staffordshire with Stoke City saw the defender make 22 outings in the red and white stripes.

His most recent spell in Lancashire, meanwhile, has certainly put Harwood-Bellis on the map in a Championship-winning campaign with Burnley - being part of the best defence in the division while recording 11 clean sheets.

An impressive domestic campaign topped off with a UEFA European Under-21 Championship trophy, as captain, for England and it is no surprise to see a number of clubs looking to bring him in as he prepares to make the next step in his career.

Who is interested in signing Harwood-Bellis?

Taylor Harwood-Bellis is a known target of three Championship clubs in Leeds United, Southampton and Leicester City, according to John Percy of the Telegraph.

The three recently-relegated sides have all identified the player as a loan target. However, Manchester City are willing to sell at the right price.

Specifically, in the cases of Southampton and Leicester, both clubs have brought in a lot of money from transfer fees this summer and could look to bite the bullet and go for a permanent move for a player who could likely be a long-term option for their backline.

Is it likely Harwood-Bellis will move to Leicester City?

While Leicester's connections certainly could play a role in this move, competition for his services will not make this a straightforward deal.

The appointment of former Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca as manager has certainly helped revitalise Leicester by gradually implementing a new style of play, reinforced by the loan signing of City academy product Callum Doyle.

Harwood-Bellis’ experience at the top-end of the Championship could prove vital, but he would have to dislodge the current partnership of Wout Faes and Jannik Vestergaard for regular minutes. The inevitable return of Conor Coady from injury also plays a factor in who fills up the central defensive spots.

However, the acquisition of Harwood-Bellis would allow the Foxes to let go of either Faes or Vestergaard to lower the wage bill and could be seen as a longer-term option to lead the backline with the aim of an instant return back to the Premier League.

Nevertheless, Southampton and Leeds will have their own agendas for bringing him in. The rumoured departure of Armando Bella-Kotchap frees up a spot for Russell Martin to fill with the Saints having a clear focus and pathway for young talent, with the likes of Samuel Edozie, Carlos Alcaraz, Gavin Bazunu and, formerly, Romeo Lavia, all regulars.

Meanwhile, Leeds are in need of defensive reinforcements due to numerous departures and an ongoing injury crisis. Daniel Farke is left with Charlie Cresswell, Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon as his only options at the back and another player at his disposal would certainly alleviate the stress of minutes on his current roster.

Ultimately, Harwood-Bellis is presented with good opportunities regardless of who he chooses and, as is the nature of the transfer window, could have other suitors come in for him at the final hour. Leicester, however, would be a great option to continue his development, whether it be just another loan or permanently. The England U21 captain is set for a bright future wherever he goes, as well as being blessed with the ability and track-record of influencing a side at the sharp end of the Championship.