Highlights Southampton's inconsistent start to the season has highlighted their defensive weaknesses, with the team conceding multiple goals in several matches.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, on loan from Manchester City, has become an important player for Southampton due to his ability to build the game from the back. Making his loan move permanent could be a good option for the club.

On the other hand, Mason Holgate, borrowed from Everton, has failed to make a significant impact, and it might be beneficial for Southampton to end his loan early and explore other defensive options like Ben Cabango from Swansea City.

Southampton have had an inconsistent start to life back in the Championship and they will be looking at the January transfer window which isn't too far away for a helping hand.

Russell Martin had the Saints playing some very nice but risky football in the early games of the season which was what he was renowned for whilst in charge of Swansea City.

They soon suffered some difficulties though as they went on a run of four losses and there were some questions marks around the defence due to the fact they conceded five to Sunderland and four to Leicester City.

Even though they have turned that poor form around in recent weeks Martin's men are still leaking goals which is emphasised by the fact they have a minus one goal difference whilst sitting in fourth place in the league.

Southampton - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Shea Charles Man City Permanent Ross Stewart Sunderland Permanent Ryan Manning Swansea City Permanent Joe Lumley Middlesbrough Permanent Taylor Harwood-Bellis Man City Loan Mason Holgate Everton Loan Flynn Downes West Ham United Loan Ryan Fraser Newcastle United Loan

Can Southampton try to make Taylor Harwood-Bellis' loan move permanent?

Harwood-Bellis was brought in from Manchester City on a season-long loan and he is growing in importance for Martin due to how good he is on the ball making his side able to build out from the back.

Due to the fact he is now starting consistently as well there is more confidence in the heart of the back line and at just 21-years-old he may think that this is the best place to carry on his career.

There will of course be a want to make it under Pep Guardiola but Southampton could tempt them into making the loan permanent especially if they are still competing for promotion when January comes around, so then they'd have a young defender at the club for years to come.

Should Southampton cut short Mason Holgate's loan?

Mason Holgate was brought in on loan from Everton to help with playing out from the back just like Harewood-Bellis but he yet to impress.

He made his debut in the 5-0 defeat to Sunderland and was immediately benched in the next game for Shea Charles who is a midfielder by trade.

Since then he has found himself on the bench more often than not as he has only made three more appearances and it doesn't look like the transfer is going to work out.

So it could make more sense for The Saints to send him back to Everton so they can save on his wages and look for a cheaper or a more stable alternative.

Swansea City's Ben Cabango was imperative under Martin's tenure at the club and with his former side struggling under Michael Duff, it would not be a surprise to see Southampton attempt to make a move for him.

Cabango and Harwood-Bellis for years to come would be an impressive defensive partnership which could massively bolster their chances of a spot in the play-off places.