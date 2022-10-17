Taylor Gardner-Hickman sends message to West Brom supporters after victory over Reading

Taylor Gardner-Hickman has taken to Instagram to thank West Bromwich Albion’s fans for the support that they illustrated during the club’s clash with Reading.

The Baggies managed to seal their second league victory of the season at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.

Yet to appoint a permanent successor for Steve Bruce, West Brom’s meeting with Reading was overseen by caretaker boss Richard Beale.

Beale handed Gardner-Hickman the opportunity to showcase his ability in central midfield in this particular fixture.

The Baggies academy graduate went on to deliver a fantastic performance in this particular position for Albion.

Gardner-Hickman provided an assist for Matt Phillips in the first-half of this fixture as West Brom opened the scoring.

Following the break, the 20-year-old doubled West Brom’s advantage by firing an effort past goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis.

As a result of this victory, the Baggies moved up to 20th in the Championship standings.

Reflecting on his side’s latest display on Instagram, Gardner-Hickman has admitted that the club will now be aiming to build on what was a good performance against Reading.

Gardner-Hickman posted: “What a feeling and a proud moment to get my first goal and assist.

“What a performance from the team, let’s build on this, your support was amazing.”

The Verdict

It was always going to be intriguing to see how West Brom would fare against Reading following their decision to part ways with Bruce last week.

Gardner-Hickman was one of a number of players who stepped up to the mark for the Baggies as they claimed an impressive victory on their travels.

As well as being directly involved in both of Albion’s goals, Gardner-Hickman also made seven tackles and four interceptions as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.55.

By delivering the goods on a consistent basis in the coming months, Gardner-Hickman could potentially become a key member of West Brom’s starting eleven.

Having demonstrated that he is capable of making a difference in the heart of midfield, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he is selected to feature in this role again on Tuesday.

