Taylor Gardner-Hickman reflects on West Brom’s latest win as he shares message with supporters

Taylor Gardner-Hickman has taken to Instagram to reflect on West Brom’s latest outing in the Championship.

The Baggies extended their winning run in this division to four games on Monday by defeating Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Carlos Corberan’s side fell behind in the first-half as Amad Diallo converted from the penalty spot after being fouled in the area by Conor Townsend.

Undeterred by Diallo’s strike, West Brom stepped up their performance levels following the break.

Tom Rogic levelled proceedings for Albion in the 70th minute by producing a fine strike to beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Daryl Dike then completed Albion’s comeback as he headed home from Jed Wallace’s superb cross.

Having been introduced as a substitute in the second-half of this particular fixture, Gardner-Hickman will be pushing for a place in the starting eleven on Saturday when his side host Rotherham United at The Hawthorns.

After the club’s latest outing, Gardner-Hickman delivered an honest verdict on West Brom’s display in a message shared with supporters on Instagram.

The 20-year-old posted: “What a performance from everyone last night [Monday], what a comeback and what a win.

“Let’s keep this momentum going.”

The Verdict

West Brom have already managed to illustrate some real signs of promise since drafting in Carlos Corberan as Steve Bruce’s successor.

Having demonstrated an ability to rescue a result after conceding the first goal yesterday, it will be interesting to see whether Albion can use the confidence gained from this triumph to their advantage in their upcoming fixtures.

Currently eight points adrift of the play-off places in the Championship, West Brom will now be aiming to close this particular gap.

Gardner-Hickman could play a role in helping his side move into contention for a place in the top-six by delivering the goods on a consistent basis.

Capable of operating as a midfielder and as a defender, Gardner-Hickman’s versatility could prove to be an asset for West Brom.

If he is handed his 15th league appearance of the season on Saturday, the Baggies academy graduate will be determined to produce an eye-catching performance against Rotherham.

