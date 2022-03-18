Taylor Gardner-Hickman makes West Brom demand following Fulham win

West Bromwich Albion youngster Taylor Gardner-Hickman has said West Brom need to build upon their 1-0 victory over Fulham in midweek.

Callum Robinson’s 64th minute strike was enough to earn the Baggies all three points against table topping Fulham on Tuesday night.

Speaking on social media, Gardner-Hickman, who was named man of the match in the game, praised his team’s performance and said they must keep it going as the season comes to a close.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Gardner-Hickman (@tay.x07)

“What a performance by everyone, we need to build on this and keep it going.” Gardner-Hickman wrote on Instagram.

“Happy to be MOTM as well.”

“Thank you to the fans you were definitely the 12th man we needed. ✅🤍.”

Tuesday night’s result leaves West Brom 12th in the Championship standings and six points behind sixth-placed Queens Park Rangers.

Quiz: Have these 22 ex-West Brom players retired or not?

1 of 22 James Chester? Yes No

The Baggies have nine games remaining, meaning there is plenty of points still to play for as they look to make an unlikely climb back up into the Championship top six.

The Verdict

It was a fantastic result for West Brom on Tuesday night as they appear to have steadied the ship under Steve Bruce.

The Baggies are now undefeated in their last three, and given they are only six points behind the play-off places, their top-six hopes are not dead yet.

Gardner-Hickman himself must be looking forward to the run in, though.

His performance earned him man of the match on Tuesday and his last few appearances have certainly given Steve Bruce food for thought in terms of his team selection ahead of the final games of the season.