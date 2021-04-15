Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘Taxi’, ‘Does he want a lift?’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as 23-y/o linked with Championship outfit

Published

5 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday’s Matt Penney is attracting interest from QPR as his contract runs down at Hillsborough.

The versatile left-sided academy graduate has featured in just 12 league games this season, and he hasn’t been involved in the past month under current boss Darren Moore.

With his deal set to expire in the summer, it’s unclear where Penney will be playing his football next season, and the Sheffield Star have revealed that QPR are monitoring the 23-year-old.

Whilst no offer has been put to the player yet, he will be free to discuss his options in the summer, although his immediate priority will be trying to get in the team to help Wednesday survive.

Given their situation, it’s fair to say that the Wednesday fans aren’t too bothered about losing Penney, or any of the other out of contract players, as they prepare for a fresh start ahead of next season.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update from Twitter…


