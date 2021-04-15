‘Taxi’, ‘Does he want a lift?’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as 23-y/o linked with Championship outfit

Sheffield Wednesday’s Matt Penney is attracting interest from QPR as his contract runs down at Hillsborough.

Hearing that Matt Penney has made his way onto QPR's radar as they plan for next season – his #SWFC contract will expire at the end of June. https://t.co/0sUGDeSn3m 🦉⚽️ — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) April 15, 2021

The versatile left-sided academy graduate has featured in just 12 league games this season, and he hasn’t been involved in the past month under current boss Darren Moore.

With his deal set to expire in the summer, it’s unclear where Penney will be playing his football next season, and the Sheffield Star have revealed that QPR are monitoring the 23-year-old.

Whilst no offer has been put to the player yet, he will be free to discuss his options in the summer, although his immediate priority will be trying to get in the team to help Wednesday survive.

Given their situation, it’s fair to say that the Wednesday fans aren’t too bothered about losing Penney, or any of the other out of contract players, as they prepare for a fresh start ahead of next season.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update from Twitter…

Some good news finally 👍 https://t.co/Zb7Cf3y8pA — Harry Maher (@HarryJM01) April 15, 2021

Never taken his chance,think there’s a player in there just hasn’t shown..would let go #swfc https://t.co/zLALD23Suc — RETRO WEDNESDAY (@WednesdayRetro) April 15, 2021

Does he want a lift? Room for 3 others in car aswell if they’re bothered! https://t.co/ZPUdcwviif — Callum Watson (@CallumWatson_3) April 15, 2021

No big loss. Okay technically but will not have it in him to win battles week in week out in L1. https://t.co/Hd5Tz4jR4D — Joel (@JOELH0LMES) April 15, 2021

Best of luck to him. Never kicked on. Ok wing back but a poor left back for me. — Tickedy Boo (@Dango1867) April 15, 2021

Taxi !!!! — OneGoalShort (@GoalShort) April 15, 2021

Good luck to him. Get the revolving door installed now. — Peter Bailey (@PeterBa76035964) April 15, 2021