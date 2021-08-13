Tavernier starts: The predicted Middlesbrough XI to face Bristol City

Middlesbrough will welcome supporters back to the Riverside Stadium as they host Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

After securing an impressive point at Craven Cottage against Fulham last weekend the Teessiders slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Blackpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, albeit with a significantly weakened team on the pitch.

However the focus for this one will surely be on getting that first victory of the season.

Neil Warnock will have a good idea of what starting XI he will pick to face the Robins, but what could that team look like? Here’s our predicted side.

After an impressive draw against Fulham last weekend it’s likely that Neil Warnock would stick with a similar side that lined up at Craven Cottage.

That said, I expect at least one alteration.

Luke Daniels has joined the club and will be challenging for a spot in the starting XI but as we’ve seen already it’s likely that Joe Lumley will keep the gloves until he gives Neil Warnock a reason to drop him.

The back four against Fulham looked structured and well organised, meaning that Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Grant Hall and Marc Bola are highly likely to keep their places.

In central midfield Warnock is likely to stick with three of his most reliable soldiers in Samy Morsy, Jonny Howson and Paddy McNair with Morsy likely to operate in a deep-lying role in front of the defence.

Moving into the attacking third is where things get interesting.

Martin Payero is the man that every supporters wants to see but as he adapts to life in the Championship I’d expect him to be a player who emerges as a second half substitute.

Matt Crooks started the game against Fulham but with Middlesbrough lacking a certainly flair and creativity at Craven Cottage he may well be the man to make way for Marcus Tavernier who changed the game after his introduction in West London.

Duncan Watmore is highly-rated by Warnock due to his tireless work ethic and so he may well be given another opportunity to start, while Uche Ikpeazu is also set to get another opportunity as Chuba Akpom’s future remains in doubt and the club continue their search for new attackers.