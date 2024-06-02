Highlights Fabio Tavares should seek a loan to develop his potential and secure more game time.

Jack Burroughs needs lower-level experience before making the jump to Championship football.

Youngster Kai Andrews could benefit from a National League loan move for development.

Coventry City has been a team flirting with promotion to the Premier League for the past couple of seasons and will want to continue the development of some of their young stars if they want to get promoted.

Whilst incomings will be important, seeing young stars develop into players that the Sky Blues can utilise in the future is a crucial factor. Therefore, the loan market has to be inspected, and certain youngsters need consistent game time to meet their potential.

Here, at Football League World, we have decided to take a look at three players that Mark Robins' side should look to loan out this summer.

Fabio Tavares

Having signed for Coventry from Rochdale in the winter window of 2021, the Portuguese has spent two and a half years in and around the first team. However, during this time, he had made just 28 appearances and started a meager four games, largely due to injury.

At 23-years-old, the striker still has undoubted potential and a loan move may help him develop the promise he has shown so far in his career.

His time at Rochdale saw him make 26 appearances at League One level, and it seems that if he did move out, a loan to this level would suit. All clubs will be looking for a goalscoring striker, and when he has featured for Coventry he has displayed a calmness in front of goal.

Whilst he could remain with the Sky Blues and fight for his place, you feel Robins will always show a preference for the strong Ellis Simms. If Tavares seeks a loan, he could return to Coventry City the following season and become a star.

Jack Burroughs

Jack Burroughs is another young Coventry player who still needs to gain experience if he is to be in Mark Robins' plans. This season the wing-back spent a season at Lincoln City, who were one of the form teams of 2024 in League One.

League One 2024 Annual Table Team P W D L Pts 1 Portsmouth 22 14 5 3 47 2 Derby County 23 14 4 5 46 3 Lincoln City 21 12 6 3 42 4 Wycombe Wanderers 23 11 7 5 40

However, Burroughs, who was prominent in the early part of the season, has struggled for game time in 2024, with just two starts. Injuries combined with the form of Reeco Hackett and Lasse Sørensen are two poignant areas to look at, but before making the jump to Championship football he needs to continue at a lower level.

Whilst a League One move would seem most likely, a move back to Scotland would not be off the cards.

Elsewhere, his prominence as a wing-back may suit a team such as Stevenage or Northampton who both deploy wing-back formations. Whatever happens, at 23, the next year will prove pivotal to whether he has a Sky Blues future.

Kai Andrews

A figure that will be less known by fans of Coventry City, will be 17-year-old midfielder/forward Kai Andrews. A mainstay for the Sky Blues under 21s this season, Andrews has been at the club since 11-years-old and signed his first professional contract in January of this year.

Having made two late substitute appearances last season, he has been in and around the first-team squad. However, game time will likely be hard to come by next season, so a loan move could enhance his development tenfold.

A Welsh youth international, it feels as if a National League loan move could really benefit the youngster, and you feel fifth-tier sides will be lining up to sign Andrews for the coming season.