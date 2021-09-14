‘Tasty’, ‘Announce the league’ – These Sheffield United fans purr as team news drops pre-Preston

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has handed Robin Olsen a Blades debut ahead of tonight’s clash with Preston North End at Bramall Lane.

Wes Foderingham had been in goal against Peterborough United over the weekend as the Blades posted a first league win of the season. However, he drops to the bench and is replaced by Olsen this evening.

Olsen is one of two changes to the Sheffield United starting line-up, with Ben Osborn also missing due to illness; he bagged a brace in the 6-2 win over Posh on Saturday and is replaced by Luke Freeman.

In the absence of Ben Davies, Jack Robinson continues at centre-back, whilst further up the field, Iliman Ndiaye and Morgan Gibbs-White will be looking to star once more.

Jokanovic is also able to name a strong bench that includes Sander Berge again, as well as Conor Hourihane and star strikers, Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie.

The mood amongst the Sheffield United fans has lifted significantly after the weekend and there’s an upbeat mood in the reaction to the team news:

Feel for Wes, been pretty sound, but hopefully Olsen carries over his form from Sweden because he’s class. Shame about Osborn as he was brilliant at weekend. Wonder if Freeman will be on wing or central — Ross George (@designedbyross) September 14, 2021

Freeman goal and an assist tonight 👌 also, wtf are those gloves Olsen is wearing??? — Ian (@ianjames87_) September 14, 2021

warra team — ⚔️ (@FlynCarson7) September 14, 2021

Davies when fit in for Robinson and that is a decent line up and dare I say a decent bench for one or two big money signings to show what they can do if called upon. — Craig semple (@Craigsemple69) September 14, 2021

Ozzy 🙁

Freeman has a worldie, like we know he can and we've got some headache… — ジョン (@Johnstonpickle) September 14, 2021

Announce the league now ! — Craig Platts (@platts_craig) September 14, 2021

Tasty — dj graeme bellamy (@djitalpunk) September 14, 2021