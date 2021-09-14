Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield United

‘Tasty’, ‘Announce the league’ – These Sheffield United fans purr as team news drops pre-Preston

Published

6 mins ago

on

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has handed Robin Olsen a Blades debut ahead of tonight’s clash with Preston North End at Bramall Lane.

Wes Foderingham had been in goal against Peterborough United over the weekend as the Blades posted a first league win of the season. However, he drops to the bench and is replaced by Olsen this evening.

Olsen is one of two changes to the Sheffield United starting line-up, with Ben Osborn also missing due to illness; he bagged a brace in the 6-2 win over Posh on Saturday and is replaced by Luke Freeman.

In the absence of Ben Davies, Jack Robinson continues at centre-back, whilst further up the field, Iliman Ndiaye and Morgan Gibbs-White will be looking to star once more.

Jokanovic is also able to name a strong bench that includes Sander Berge again, as well as Conor Hourihane and star strikers, Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie.

The mood amongst the Sheffield United fans has lifted significantly after the weekend and there’s an upbeat mood in the reaction to the team news:


