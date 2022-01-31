‘Taste likes promotion’, ‘What a deadline day’ – These Huddersfield fans react to news of player reunion

Huddersfield Town have re-signed midfielder Carel Eiting on a short-term deal, the Championship club have confirmed.

Eiting spent last season on loan with the Terriers from Dutch giants, scoring three goals and providing three assists in 23 Championship appearances for the Yorkshire club.

Following the expiry of that deal, Eiting completed a permanent departure from Ajax in the summer, joining Belgian side Genk.

But despite making 18 appearances in all competitions for the club, Eiting left Genk earlier on deadline day, and Huddersfield have moved quickly to take advantage of that.

The Terriers have now announced that Eiting has completed a move back to the John Smith’s Stadium, signing a contract until the end of the season.

Eiting becomes Huddersfield’s third signing of the January window, following goalkeeper Jamal Blackman and Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Eiting’s return, plenty of Huddersfield fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s latest piece of business.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Terriers fans had to say.

Shame it’s only until the end of the season but I hope we look to try and negotiate a longer term deal – hoping that the short term deal is just a means of getting it over the line in time today — Ellis (@ellis_george_) January 31, 2022

That really is the Eiting on the cake today. Lovely stuff. — Greg Sykes (@sykesgreg) January 31, 2022

OH MY GODDDDD YESSSSS — Dylan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@dylan__htafc) January 31, 2022

Was a big player last season

Welcome back & hope you find your best form again in the Town that loves you — Tony Draper (@TonyDraper12) January 31, 2022

Reyt signing that, happy with business today 🙌🏻 — JJK (@Jxshkilner) January 31, 2022

Announce promotion — Kieran Ward (@KieranKwardWard) January 31, 2022

What a deadline day 😍😍😍😍 — Ben Simons (@ben_simons23) January 31, 2022

Another top notch signing 👊🏼 — Marky K (@markykilroy) January 31, 2022

THAT TASTES LIKE PROMOTION — Kaan Lister (@KaanLister) January 31, 2022