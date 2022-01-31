Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

‘Taste likes promotion’, ‘What a deadline day’ – These Huddersfield fans react to news of player reunion

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Huddersfield Town have re-signed midfielder Carel Eiting on a short-term deal, the Championship club have confirmed.

Eiting spent last season on loan with the Terriers from Dutch giants, scoring three goals and providing three assists in 23 Championship appearances for the Yorkshire club.

Following the expiry of that deal, Eiting completed a permanent departure from Ajax in the summer, joining Belgian side Genk.

But despite making 18 appearances in all competitions for the club, Eiting left Genk earlier on deadline day, and Huddersfield have moved quickly to take advantage of that.

The Terriers have now announced that Eiting has completed a move back to the John Smith’s Stadium, signing a contract until the end of the season.

Eiting becomes Huddersfield’s third signing of the January window, following goalkeeper Jamal Blackman and Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Eiting’s return, plenty of Huddersfield fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s latest piece of business.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Terriers fans had to say.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Taste likes promotion’, ‘What a deadline day’ – These Huddersfield fans react to news of player reunion

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: