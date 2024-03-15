Highlights Charlton Athletic were unwilling to offer Tariq Fosu a contract, likely signing Kazenga LuaLua instead.

Fosu, a proven League One threat, risks going a full season without a club due to lack of match fitness.

Fosu's Premier League journey stalled due to injuries, limited minutes, and unsuccessful loan spells.

Charlton Athletic are unwilling to offer former winger Tariq Fosu a contract, according to South London Press reporter Richard Cawley.

Fosu is a free agent after leaving Brentford at the end of last season, but despite showing interest in the winger, the Addicks appear unlikely to offer him a deal.

New manager Nathan Jones instead looks set to sign 33-year-old winger Kazenga LuaLua as a free agent.

Charlton are unbeaten in their last seven League One games and are looking to bolster their frontline in an effort to take some of the attacking burden off striker Alfie May, who leads the league for goals this season with 20.

A deal for LuaLua is subject to international clearance and leaves Fosu still searching for a potential suitor.

Fosu is a proven threat at League One level, but his lack of match fitness will cause concern for Jones and his team.

Fosu's rise from League One to the Premier League

Fosu arrived at Charlton from Reading U-21s and enjoyed a successful two-year stint at the club, making 65 appearances and contributing 21 goals and assists.

He moved to fellow League One side Oxford United on a free transfer. He continued showcasing his talent before then Championship side Brentford picked him up after activating his £750,000 release clause.

Fosu played an increasingly pivotal role for the Bees as they were eventually promoted to the Premier League in 2021. But injuries stunted his progress, and despite making his top-flight debut away to Leicester City, he struggled for minutes.

Fosu's time in the Premier League amounted to just 16 minutes off the bench at the King Power Stadium, and subsequent loan spells at Stoke City and Rotherham United failed to reignite his career.

Fosu risks going a full season without a club

The 28-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Brentford, and whilst he's had trials at American side Charlotte FC, the Ghanaian international is yet to sign terms with a club.

Fosu has trained with Charlton this year, but there's no indication that this has led the club to offer him a contract.

Having not played at all this season, Fosu would take some time to get match-fit, and with Charlton entering the final months of the season, they potentially view a deal for the winger as unfeasible.

Charlton have moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone with eight games left to play but could be dragged back into a bit of trouble should Cheltenham Town win their games in hand.

Jones has done a good job in steadying the ship at Charlton, who were in freefall before his arrival, with wins against relegation rivals Cheltenham and Carlisle United helping to push the Addicks up the table.

Charlton currently sit 15th with two crucial away games against Fleetwood Town and Exeter City to come, and Jones will want players to come in who can hit the ground running.

Fosu's lack of match sharpness is, therefore, a concern for the club, and with safety not yet secured, they appear unwilling to take a risk on their former player.