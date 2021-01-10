Targets revealed as Everton and Bournemouth hold talks over player swap deal

Bournemouth are in talks over a player swap deal with Everton that would see attacker Josh King move to Goodison Park, a report from The Sun has claimed.

King’s future has been the subject of much speculation over the past few months, with the Norwegian heavily linked with a return to the Premier League following the Cherries’ relegation last season.

The attacker is out of contract at The Vitality Stadium at the end of this season, and scored his first goals of the campaign with a brace in their 4-1 FA Cup win over Oldham on Saturday.

Now it seems as though Bournemouth are looking at new ways to get some return on their investment in King, before he is able to leave for free in the summer.

According to this latest report, both teams are now in talks over a move for King, which would see Everton pay a reduced fee for the striker – with the Merseyside club apparently reluctant to pay Bournemouth’s full asking price, thought to be £15million – with one of the Toffees’ current players also moving to Bournemouth as part of the deal.

It is thought that 18-year-old centre back Jarrad Branthwaite – who has reportedly attracted loan interest from Blackburn, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston this month – and right back Jonjoe Kenny, who spent last season on loan at Schalke, are two potential targets for the Cherries.

West Ham and West Brom are also among those who are said to be interested in King, while Newcastle will reportedly move for the striker when he becomes a free agent in the summer.

The Verdict

This could be a decent deal for both sides.

Everton in particular you feel would be getting a good deal for King if they were to sign him for a reduced fee, while only losing a fringe player as part of that deal.

Bournemouth for their part would still get a decent amount of money to reinvest as part of this you feel, while also adding an option to their side with whichever player makes the move to The Vitality Stadium as part of this deal.

However, given Branthwaite is still at such an early stage of his career and has so much to offer, it would be a surprise if Everton were to let him go permanently here, although Kenny’s lack of opportunities at Goodison mean you feel the situation could be different for him.