Targets named as Bristol City weigh up key transfer decision

Bristol City continue to consider a move for Blackpool striker Jerry Yates, with Michael Smith and Joe Pigott other options for Nigel Pearson.

Famara Diedhiou’s departure from Ashton Gate over the summer has left Pearson with a key void to fill within his squad, with Bristol City on the lookout for a new striker ahead of 2021/22.

As per Bristol Live, Yates, Smith and Pigott are all options that the Robins are considering at this early stage of the summer transfer window.

Yates excelled last season under Neil Critchley at Blackpool, scoring 21 goals and registering a further eight assists. However, a deal for the 24-year-old has become more complicated after Blackpool joined Bristol City in the Championship after sealing promotion through the League One play-offs.

Meanwhile, Smith scored 10 goals for Rotherham United in the Championship last season, but that wasn’t enough to keep the Millers in the second-tier.

Perhaps Bristol City’s most likely route to go down is chasing Pigott, who is departing AFC Wimbledon this summer.

The 27-year-old struck 20 goals in League One last season and registered a further five assists, keeping Dons afloat in League One.

The Verdict

It’s going to be interesting to see where Bristol City go this summer with regard to strengthening their attacking options.

A deal for Yates does feel more unlikely now Blackpool have won promotion into the Championship, but Smith is a realistic option after impressing in the second-tier last season.

Pigott did well and scored goals last season with Wimbledon, and of course he is a free agent, so he maybe feels the most likely option at the moment.

That’s the easiest deal to get done, even if it isn’t quite the most ambitious.

Thoughts? Let us know!