Target set as Hull City’s January transfer plans on departures become clearer

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior is keen to trim his first-team squad to 24 players as he looks to offload certain squad members during the January transfer window, according to Hull Live.

The Tigers enjoyed a productive summer transfer window – but their number of additions left them with a sizeable squad to choose from and in fairness – that was needed during the early stages of the season considering their struggles with injury problems.

However, when the vast majority of their options are fit, they have over 30 first-teamers to choose from and that leaves Rosenior facing a much different situation to the one he encountered at former club Derby County.

Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Hull City’s season so far?

1 of 22 Who was sacked as Hull manager in September? Nigel Adkins Grant McCann Shota Arveladze Andy Dawson

Last season, the 38-year-old and Wayne Rooney were forced to work with a small squad at Pride Park because of their transfer restrictions and entrance into administration, but almost did the impossible as they came agonisingly close to winning survival.

Hull, on the other hand, have a strong squad who have performed below expectations for much of this campaign, currently sitting in 21st position despite an impressive away draw against Watford at the weekend.

Randell Williams has already been given permission to leave the MKM Stadium next month – and it looks as though more will follow with Rosenior keen to get his squad down to 24.

The Verdict:

When you look at their squad, there are definitely players they should be looking to offload even though injuries and suspensions could come into play for the rest of this season.

Their goalkeeping department is probably where they have the right level of competition, with Nathan Baxter and Matt Ingram fighting it out for a starting spot.

It remains to be seen how involved Josh Emmanuel is from now until the end of the season and you have to wish him the best – but with Lewie Coyle and Cyrus Christie available on the right – he could be deemed surplus to requirements.

Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand and Xavier Simons may benefit from going back to their parent clubs as well with the former continuing to struggle with injury problems.

Although they probably aren’t costing Hull much, they need to build for the long term and minimise the number of temporary players they have on their books, so sending these players back would be ideal if their clubs agree that it’s the right decision.

And there are a couple of players that could benefit from a loan spell away from the club, something that could potentially help the Tigers to reduce their wage bill temporarily as they look to comply with financial rules.