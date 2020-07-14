Target opens talks with club whilst Leeds, QPR circle for towering signing

According to Bild, via Inside Futbol, Leeds United and QPR are interested in 6ft 5in midfielder Patrick Erras, though it is Werder Bremen who have apparently stolen an early march in the race to sign him.

The 25-year-old is out of contract this summer with Nuremberg and, though the report claims that they would like to keep him, it does appear as though he could be heading to a new side in the summer window.

Where that is remains to be seen, though, with the Whites and the Hoops getting linked with him but Bremen being the side that has apparently held initial talks.

Of course, such talks can mean little and a player will usually speak to a few clubs, especially when they are available on a free, so the Championship pair might still be able to get him in.

The Verdict

Erras is a big presence in midfield and so you’d have thought he’d adapt quickly to the English game with the physical side of things.

Werder Bremen have had talks with him but nothing seems a forgone conclusion right now and it just remains to be seen whether or not the Championship sides are able to get him in, if they want to.