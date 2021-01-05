Target Lee Bowyer likes has potential to offer Charlton Athletic something new if he signs: Comment

Charlton Athletic are up and running already in the January transfer window with them adding to the attacking line and Addicks fans will hope there’s a bit more to come yet.

The men from The Valley have got a shot at the play-offs at the very least this season and Lee Bowyer will be looking to make sure his squad is as good as it can be for the challenges ahead.

With that said, his confirmed interest in Sorba Thomas – a player he has said he likes – has the potential to offer Charlton something different if he signs.

Bowyer admits other clubs are interested in him too but if Charlton get him they’d be signing the type of player that they largely lack at the club at the moment.

Clearly, the Charlton boss wants to add to his attack. Ronnie Schwartz will add a poaching element to the side whilst the signing of Liam Millar sees the Addicks looking to bring more pace and width in down the left, to challenge Alfie Doughty once he returns from injury.

Down the right, though, there’s little in the way of similar at the club.

Paul Smyth is perhaps the most capable of playing down the right-wing and being that option but he’s better-suited playing off of a main striker and using his pace to get in behind.

In Thomas, Charlton are looking at a player that is at home down both the right and left and would quickly open up several more options and combinations for Bowyer to try in the final third.

It appears as though they’ll have to battle to try and get him but, if they can, he’ll bring a much-needed element to the Addicks’ team.