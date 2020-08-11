Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Tank’, ‘Beast’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to club’s recent player announcement

Published

9 mins ago

on

Leeds United have recently completed the signing of young forward Joe Gelhardt, who arrives at Elland Road from Wigan Athletic. 

Gelhardt caught the eye with some impressive showings for the Latics in the Championship last season, having made 19 appearances for them in all competitions in a breakthrough campaign.

The 18-year-old has signed a four-year deal with Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and will be hoping that he can make a positive impression on the Argentine at the earliest of opportunities.

Are these facts about Leeds United actually true or not? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 10

Leeds were founded in 1920 - true or false?

Leeds will be preparing for life back in the Premier League, after they won a long-awaited promotion from the Championship last term.

The Whites finished ten points clear of second-placed West Brom in what was a memorable season for the club’s supporters, who will be eager to see how their side cope back in the top-flight.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Gelhardt’s arrival at the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…..


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Tank’, ‘Beast’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to club’s recent player announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: