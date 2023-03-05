Tammy Abraham and Djed Spence react to big Chuba Akpom achievement at Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough’s got back to winning ways in style yesterday afternoon, proving that last weekend’s defeat to West Brom was indeed just a blip.

Reading were the visitors to the Riverside Stadium and unfortunately for them, they met a quality side upon their arrival.

Indeed, in the end, the home side ran out 5-0 winners, with braces from Chuba Akpom and Aaron Ramsey, along with a single strike from Marcus Forss the very big differences on the day.

With Sheffield United being defeated away at Blackburn, the three Boro points saw the club close the gap to the automatic promotion places in the Championship, with Carrick’s side trailing the Blades by just four points with 11 games to go.

Of course, one players form who has been a key part of Middlesbrough’s revival this season has been Chuba Akpom.

Indeed, his two goals yesterday took his league tally to 21 for the season.

Reacting to hitting that figure, the 27-year-old took to social media and posted the following message.

On Instagram, Akpom wrote: “20+ league goals for the season.”

“Pressure makes diamonds. 💎#Godsplan.”

The likes of Tammy Abraham, Djed Spence and Curtis Davies could be seen reacting to the achievement in the comments of the post.

Also in the comments under the post, a number of Akpom’s Middlesbrough teammates were in congratulatory mood, with a variety reacting to his achievement, some of which can be seen below.

Indeed, the following players commented:

Zack Steffen: Star boy 💫

Tommy Smith: 😍😍😍🔥🔥

Aaron Ramsey: Differentttttttttt😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨

Cameron Archer: 🚂🚂🚂

Hayden Hackney: Too good 😮‍💨🔥

Dael Fry:🔥

The Verdict

What an emphatic victory that was for Middlesbrough yesterday afternoon.

It really made a statement after their previous blip the weekend prior.

Not only that though, but with Sheffield United slipping up in the early kick off, the three points themselves were crucial.

The gap is back down to just four points now, and with 11 games still to play, Middlesbrough will be rubbing their hands together and eyeing a late charge at that second automatic promotion spot.