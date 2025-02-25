Winter arrival Tammer Bany has admitted his surprise at securing a transfer to West Brom on deadline day, and outlined the struggles he faced when making the switch to The Hawthorns.

The Baggies recruited the 21-year-old from Danish outfit Randers on the final day of the winter transfer window, spending a reported £3.3 million to secure the attacking midfielder’s services.

Bany was one of four signings in the winter market as Albion strengthened in an attempt to secure a play-off place, with Isaac Price also arriving on a permanent deal, while forwards Adam Armstrong and Will Lankshear were recruited on loan to help bolster the frontline.

While the latter trio have all received a significant amount of gametime, Bany only made his debut off the bench for the Baggies against Oxford United last Saturday as he works his fitness levels up after originally completing part of pre-season with Randers.

The Dane may have only featured for a matter of minutes against the U’s, but he already notched his first assist in the blue and white stripes, zipping a fabulous pass for John Swift to latch on to and tap into an empty net to secure a 2-0 victory and propel Albion back up to fifth in the table.

Championship table (as it stands 24th February) Team P GD Pts 5 West Brom 34 13 51 6 Blackburn Rovers 34 5 51 7 Coventry City 34 4 50 8 Bristol City 34 5 49 9 Watford 34 -3 48

Already making an impression on Tony Mowbray, Bany has revealed the emotions he felt about making a late move to England with West Brom and the problems he faced trying to move to a new country.

Tammer Bany reveals all on West Brom move

As reported by TipsBladet, Tammer Bany admitted he didn’t think he would make the move to England at such a young age, but the opportunity was too good to turn down.

Bany said: “I found out very late. I didn’t know much about West Bromwich, but I knew there was some interest from the Championship. But it wasn’t concrete until the last day, when Soren (Randers Director of Football) reached out to me and told me that there was something concrete that he had been working on.

“Søren must have known about it, I don’t know 100%, but I know that they knew that there was some interest that I didn’t know about.

“On the last day, I was told that there was something I had to take care of and find out if I wanted to, because there was something concrete.

“I had been waiting for a long time to get the chance in the Super League, and when that chance came, I took it. I wouldn’t say that this move is surprising to me, because I have always believed that I could go far.

“But that it only took one year, it was of course earlier than I had thought. So it has been a positive surprise.”

The 21-year-old also stated he faced some visa issues before the transfer to West Brom, but the problems were sorted out just in time.

Bany added: “The process has been very difficult because I don’t have a Danish passport, even though I was born in Denmark. That has made it a bit difficult in relation to my whole situation.

“Because I don’t have a Danish passport, I couldn’t come directly into England. I had to apply for a visa first, so I had to go to Paris to apply for a visa.”

Tammer Bany has gone to extreme lengths to make West Brom deal happen

Tammer Bany has shown the ambition he holds for his career by taking such a big step and moving to a new country at just 21.

He does have a golden chance to stake a claim for regular first-team football at The Hawthorns, with the attacking midfielder a constant focal point while at Randers.

Receiving the ball and using his pace to run unpredictably at defenders while usually having the presence of mind to pick the right pass and set up numerous amounts of goals, he seems the perfect creative outlet to take the team by the scruff of the neck and provide the service for the likes of Adam Armstrong to thrive off.

After a short cameo of what he can produce, Albion fans will be hopeful he can hit the ground running when fully fit and be the playmaker the Baggies have been searching for to keep their promotion dream alive.