Portsmouth

'Tallest player since Peter Crouch' – These Portsmouth fans react as new signing is confirmed

Published

28 mins ago

on

Portsmouth have confirmed the signing of 21-year-old American goalkeeper Duncan Turnbull on a deal until 2021, with an option for a further year.

The University of Notre Dame graduate has been training with the club for the last five weeks, after goalkeeping coach John Keeley received a recommendation about the stopper.

The towering goalkeeper featured for Portsmouth’s reserves on Tuesday in a match against the Navy at HMS Temeraire, with Kenny Jackett in attendance.

The Pompey boss has been keen to sign him on a permanent deal, as there are currently just two first-team goalkeepers at the club – Alex Bass and Craig MacGillivray.

Luke McGee is currently at Bradford City on loan until the end of the season, but it expected that he will leave Portsmouth in the summer.

Turnbull took to Twitter to show his delight at the move:

Here are how these Portsmouth fans reacted…


