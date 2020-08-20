‘Tall, powerful, and quick’ – Derby County join race for ex-Chelsea player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are keen on signing AS Monaco defender Jonathan Panzo, according to French outlet FootMercato.

The Rams are looking to strengthen ahead of Phillip Cocu’s second season in charge of the East Midlands club.

According to FootMercato, Derby are one of a string of sides interested in signing the 19-year-old defender.

The report claims that Swansea City, Dijon, FC Metz, and Utrecht are all also eyeing the former Chelsea man.

But would he be a good signing? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

Derby need to reinforce their options at centre-back and this could be a good signing.

Panzo is still quite raw, which obviously means that there’s a risk bringing him into the Championship, but it’s worked for the club in the past with Tomori and Clarke adapting well to life at Pride Park.

Cocu is going to lean on defenders with good ability on the ball and if Panzo is confident enough to come in and show his class in possession, he will be a hit with the Dutchman.

There are a few concerns, as you’d imagine, but it’s probably worth a punt.

George Harbey

I think Panzo is a player who would be of real use to Derby next season.

The Rams have already brought in Mike te Wierik in an attempt to bolster their defence, but with Matt Clarke returning to parent club Brighton, Cocu still needs to make a few more defensive reinforcements.

Panzo looks to be an exciting talent who has endured a tricky time at Monaco thus far, but he has all the attributes to help him thrive in the Championship and become a key player for Derby.

He’s tall, powerful, and quick and looks dominant in the air, and bringing in a player of his age and potential would be a perfect way to kickstart the summer for the Rams.

Sam Rourke

You feel Panzo needs a fresh start after a stop-start beginning to his professional career, and Derby could be a great place for him to develop.

We know that Rams boss Phillip Cocu is not afraid to utilise youth in his staring elevens, and Panzo could have an opportunity to get consistent game-time at Pride Park.

Derby could do with adding some options at centre-back with Curtis Davies, Mike te Wierik and Lee Buchanan their only real options at present, so Panzo could offer an alternative option at the back.

Panzo has only made a handful of appearances for Monaco and it seems that he’s not at the forefront of the club’s plans going forward, so it’s looking likely he’ll leave.

The €4 million (£3.6m) euro fee that is being touted for the player is a fair whack though amid this current financial climate, as it’s fair to say he’s relatively unproven still – but if Cocu can get a tune out of him, he could be a really useful addition.