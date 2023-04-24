Pundit Carlton Palmer believes it will be tough for West Bromwich Albion to make the play-offs after their 2-1 defeat to Sunderland at The Hawthorns on Sunday.

The Baggies were awarded a penalty just before half time when Luke O'Nien was adjudged to have fouled John Swift, who stepped up to give his side the lead.

But the Black Cats responded well and equalised in the 51st minute when Dennis Cirkin headed home from Lyndon Gooch's cross.

Cirkin then scored his second to win it six minutes from time, finishing off an excellent team move for the visitors and sending them above Albion in the table.

Carlos Corberan's side currently sit ninth in the table, two points from the play-off places with three games remaining.

However, they face a tough trip to face second-placed Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night ahead of games against fellow play-off contenders in Norwich City and Swansea City.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer says it will be difficult for the Baggies to reach the play-offs, believing a minimum of six points will be needed.

"They have three games left to play, it was disappointing to lose at home to Sunderland," Palmer said.

"Their last three games, Sheffield United, Norwich and Swansea, they're not easy fixtures.

"I think West Brom need two wins out of their remaining fixtures to have any chance of being in the play-offs.

"I think it's a difficult ask now.

"Sheffield United may well be promoted so I think they may be celebrating and take their foot off the gas, Norwich are struggling so I can see them getting three points there.

"But Swansea, five wins and one draw, they're flying and it won't be easy.

"Four points will not be good enough to seal a play-off spot so we'll have to wait and see on this one.

"It's a tall order for West Brom after their defeat to Sunderland."

Will West Brom make the play-offs?

It was an incredibly damaging defeat for the Baggies against Sunderland which dealt a blow to their play-off hopes and allowed one of their nearest rivals to move above them in the table.

The Blades have the opportunity to secure promotion on Wednesday night and will have no shortage of motivation for the game, so it will be a tough test for Albion.

They will be favourites to beat Norwich at home given the Canaries' struggles, but it will be a difficult trip to an in-form Swansea on the final day in what could be a decisive clash for both teams, with the Swans emerging as outside play-off contenders in recent weeks.

Palmer is right that it will likely take at least six points for the Baggies to make the top six, but it is hard to say with any certainty that they will achieve that total in their remaining fixtures.