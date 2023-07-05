TalkSport pundit Tony Cascarino believes that Harry Winks' move to Leicester City presents the midfielder with a chance to "reboot" his career after moving from Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite being a highly promising youngster when coming through the ranks at White Hart Lane, Winks' career hasn't quite followed the same trajectory as first thought by many, and has made his first permanent move from North London after a loan spell at Serie A side Sampdoria last season.

What has Tony Cascarino said about Harry Winks?

Cascarino highlighted that the move to the King Power Stadium presents Winks with a fresh start in his career, after being "left in the wilderness" under various Tottenham managers, making 128 appearances since his professional debut under Mauricio Pochettino in the 2016/17 campaign.

"Yes, it’s a good move for Harry because he got left in the wilderness a bit at Spurs.

"At one time, it looked like he might have a career there. For whatever reason, or whatever manager, he just didn’t play enough football. In and out of the team. Then he found himself sidelined and not involved in the team, then he found himself not involved at all last season. Cascarino said on TalkSPORT.

"He needed that move. Needed to get away from the football club. I am sure he would love to have established him at Spurs – Harry Winks needs to re-boot his career at Leicester."

What opportunities do the move to Leicester present Harry Winks?

After the deal to bring the 27-year-old to the East Midlands was confirmed, Winks admitted that a new challenge at this time of his career was the right decision, and presents a different opportunity.

“I’m also looking forward to a new challenge and to challenge myself.

"Coming to a club like Leicester is the perfect chance to do that.”

The former England international has also touched upon regaining his fitness levels ahead of the club's opening game - a local derby against Coventry City on August 6th.

“I’m looking forward to getting started, to have a full pre-season with the team and come here early to get ready for the games coming up.

This will be Winks' first taste of second-tier football which presents itself as a completely different challenge to Winks' previous experiences of competing in the higher echelons of the Premier League.

However, adding a player of this calibre to an already high quality midfield further emphasises Enzo Maresca's desire to dominate games in an attempt to bounce straight back to the top flight in his first season in management, and this philosophy will need to translate itself early on in the season despite the highly expected turnover of players following relegation.

Who else has spoken about Harry Winks?

Due to the reported fee involved in the deal, this makes Winks one of the standout transfers in the Championship so far this window, and unlike his time at Spurs where he found himself as a squad player, the 27-year-old will be a key figure in the Foxes midfield throughout next season.

This aspect has also been touched upon by Maresca in his first press conference after Leicester's next signing in the form of Conor Coady was confirmed.

“A good signal from the club,”

“They are both very important players, not only in terms of quality, but also we are looking for players who can be examples for the young players.

“Conor is one of those guys, even Harry.