Talksport pundit offers Leeds view as promotion backings grow

Quoted on Monday morning’s talkSPORT Breakfast – via MOT Leeds – former Glasgow Rangers striker Ally McCoist has said it’ll be a major surprise if Leeds United don’t go up now in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Whites maintained their six-point lead over Brentford in third place at the weekend, as they beat Swansea 1-0 with a late goal from Pablo Hernandez.

Indeed, it now leaves the Whites on the brink of promotion back into the Premier League and fans of the club are going to be naturally excited about what the next week and a half could bring.

Of course, that will also be tinged with anxiety given what has happened in the past with the club but, even so, they look stronger than they ever have, and McCoist thinks it would be a real shock if they didn’t make it into the top flight now:

“It was strange, I think it was the first game back, they were beaten at Cardiff and all the questions were getting asked.

“I remember talking to big Al [Alan Brazil], I said that’s a tough game for Leeds. Going to Cardiff was always going to be a tough game. I said calm down… That was a brilliant result at the weekend. It would be a major major surprise if they don’t go up from the position they find themselves in now.”

The Verdict

Most are expecting Leeds to get the job done and you can see why.

They seem to have that extra bit of resilience about them this season compared to years gone by and fans will just hope that they can get the job done as soon as possible.

There are three games left in the campaign, then, and you’d have thought one of them will be the one that seals the Whites’ promotion.