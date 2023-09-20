Before a ball was kicked in the 2023-24 season, many would have predicted a team like Leicester City, Leeds United or Southampton to be topping the Championship table after seven matches.

However, it is an unlikely side in the form of Preston North End who have come out all guns blazing with six wins out of their first seven matches to be at the summit of the second tier.

North End fell away from the play-off places last year after being level on points with the top six with five matches to play in 2022-23, but manager Ryan Lowe has been backed over the summer and the replenished squad is firing on all cylinders.

Following an opening day of the season draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate, the Lilywhites have dispatched six teams to pick up 18 points, with four of those victories being 2-1 successes at Deepdale, with the latest coming against Birmingham City on Tuesday night.

What has Danny Murphy said about Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe?

When speaking about the table-topping Lilywhites on TalkSPORT, former England international and Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy believes that Lowe is perhaps underrated as a manager and doesn't often get the limelight from others that he perhaps has deserved over the years.

"I like Ryan - Ryan's a very understated guy who doesn't really get the credit he deserves," Murphy said on TalkSPORT (September 20, 11:14am).

"He had two promotions with Bury and Plymouth and what he did at Bury was remarkable, because he went in there when they were in a world of trouble, they'd been relegated, the whole squad had left and within a year he'd taken them up out of League Two.

"He then went to Plymouth and started them on the journey, who are now back in the Championship and on the crest of a wave, and he got them promoted from League Two.

"So, Ryan deserves great credit and he had a decent playing career himself, he played in the lower leagues for many, many years, 700-800 games and obviously learnt a lot on his journey and he's going about his job really quietly and calmly."

Is Ryan Lowe an underrated Championship manager?

When the likes of Russell Martin are talked up a lot as a progressive manager destined for the top, then it kind of does Lowe a disservice considering how well he's done in his career so far.

Unlike Martin, who has only achieved mid-table finishes with MK Dons and Swansea, Lowe has won two promotions - albeit from League Two - whilst setting Plymouth on their way to success in League One and now he is doing good things with PNE after being backed over the summer.

There has been critical points of Lowe's time at North End but the summer just gone has been the only time where he has been given the real freedom to make a lot of changes and been given the money to spend to make his squad better.

It now seems to be coming to fruition despite being at the early stage of the season, and whilst he's now getting plaudits and the limelight for PNE being top of the Championship, perhaps the praise should have been coming sooner.