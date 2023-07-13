Cardiff City fans have been longing for the day that one of their prodigal sons returns home, and they may not have to wait much longer for it to happen.

After suffering heartbreak last summer when boyhood Cardiff boy Gareth Bale teased joining the Bluebirds and even had an offer on the table from the club before ultimately turning it down for Los Angeles FC, supporters have been worried that they will suffer the same fate with Ramsey.

Ramsey has said multiple times over the summer that he will do what is best for his family, who are based in Wales, when it comes to his next move, but there were always going to be hurdles to overcome when it came to making a move happen.

One of those has been Ramsey not actually being a free agent, with his 34 appearances last season triggering an extra year in his contract with French outfit OGC Nice.

However, it looks as though all parties are committed to making a deal happen, and despite late interest and a big offer from Saudi Arabia, Ramsey now appears to be coming home.

A medical has been booked in for today (July 13) for Ramsey to complete a move back to the Cardiff City Stadium, as first reported by WalesOnline, which will no doubt overjoy the fanbase in the Welsh capital.

Not everyone is so enthused with the deal though, with former Aston Villa striker turned pundit Gabby Agbonlahor being rather critical of the Bluebirds bringing back the 32-year-old.

Gabby Agbonlahor reacts to Aaron Ramsey's Cardiff City return

Agbonlahor, who is now a prominent individual on TalkSPORT following his retirement from playing, doesn't believe that Ramsey's comeback will have a positive impact on Erol Bulut's team.

In-fact, he has gone as far as tweeting to suggest that Ramsey will make the Bluebirds WORSE this coming season.

Considering Ramsey was able to play 34 times for Nice in all competitions last season at a very good and competitive level, it's perhaps strange to see Agbonlahor suggest that he will make a team that finished not far above the relegation zone in the Championship last season worse.

How has Aaron Ramsey fared since leaving Cardiff in 2008?

Ramsey came through the Cardiff academy and played 22 times for the club before agreeing to a move to Arsenal for £4.8 million in 2008.

The midfielder played 369 times for the Gunners but he did return briefly to the Bluebirds during the 2010-11 season on loan when he needed match fitness after his leg break against Stoke City nearly a year earlier.

Ramsey then spent a couple of years at Juventus between 2019 and 2021, then after a loan stint with Rangers he joined Nice last summer.

Considering he managed to keep himself fit for most of the 2022-23 season, the decision to bring Ramsey back is a low risk one even if he does turn 33 in December, but there will need to be an agreement with Nice that means he joins on a free transfer as Cardiff still cannot pay transfer fees this summer.