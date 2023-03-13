TalkSPORT host drops Spurs bombshell regarding Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

TalkSPORT host Alan Brazil has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur have approached Burnley boss Vincent Kompany about taking over the club.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte is out of contract at the end of the season and all signs seem to be point to the Italian departing the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

In that instance, Spurs will of course need a replacement, and according to Alan Brazil’s sources, Kompany could be a name under consideration.

Brazil revealed live on the talkSPORT Breakfast Show (13/03) this morning, via HITC: “Here’s a little one for you.”

“I can’t confirm if this is 100% or not. I was told that Vincent Kompany was approached by Spurs.”

Brazil was then questioned on who had given him that information, to which he replied: “I can’t tell you [who told me],”

“What’s more important? Who told me or is it true? I thought ‘crikey’,” he added.

“Maybe because he has run away with the Championship. Brilliant.”

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side currently sit top of the league standings in the second tier and look like running away with both promotion and the league title.

With ten games remaining, the Clarets sit 13 points clear of second-place Sheffield United and 17 clear of third-place Middlesbrough.

The Verdict

After Richard Keys speculated over Vincent Kompany being a possible Spurs replacement for Antonio Conte last week, this is the second link between the Belgian and the North London club.

Of course, Keys was just speculating and Brazil is claiming he has inside information, which is a big difference.

It does perhaps make you wonder whether or not Keys knew something at the time of his tweet, though, and put it out there in order to look clever if it does turn out that way.

Kompany has certainly done a good job in the Championship and perhaps the dominance his team have had is what is now attracting, or potentially attracting, a huge club in Tottenham Hotspur.