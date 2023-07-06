Leicester City will be bracing themselves for what could be one of their busiest summers in recent history.

The club’s relegation to the Championship has thrown into question the futures of several of their first-team players.

The Foxes have already lost Youri Tielemans and James Maddison, and there are still doubts over Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes.

Barnes is expected to leave the King Power Stadium this summer, with interest from the Premier League gathering pace.

Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and West Ham United have all been credited with an interest. However, Newcastle have emerged as the favourites in the last couple of weeks.

That seems to be the case, as it is believed that Newcastle have now opened talks with Leicester City over a deal for Barnes, according to 90min.

What is Harvey Barnes’ situation at Leicester City?

The 25-year-old has been a key part of Leicester’s first team since he broke through into the first team in 2018.

He has become a firm fixture in the starting XI and has had a key role to play in the club winning the FA Cup, the Community Shield and qualifying for Europe.

However, it seems this summer could be the end of his time at the club, as Leicester’s relegation has meant it has become difficult for the club to fend the interest of.

Barnes has attracted interested from a host of sides in recent months, but it seems Newcastle have become the favourites in recent days, after Fabrizio Romano claimed Spurs had pulled out of the race after signing Manor Solomon on a free transfer.

That has given Newcastle a boost to seal an agreement, but The Chronicle also reported that Leicester are playing ‘hardball’ over the fee for Barnes.

While writing in his column for Caught Offside, Romano claimed Newcastle are keen on signing Barnes, but the two clubs have yet to reach an advanced stage.

Newcastle United open talks with Leicester City for Harvey Barnes

However, according to 90min, Newcastle are now in discussions with Leicester over the signing of Barnes.

The report states that Newcastle have joined West Ham in opening talks to sign the winger, after it was reported by 90min last week, that the Hammers had opened talks with the Championship club.

It states that Newcastle are keen on selling Allan Saint-Maximin this summer and are eyeing a deal for Barnes.

It also adds that Aston Villa remain interested in the 25-year-old and are keeping an eye on developments.

Would Harvey Barnes be a good signing for Newcastle United?

Barnes is a player who should be playing in the Premier League week in and week out, so it isn’t a surprise that all these teams are chasing his signature.

The 25-year-old would bring pace, skill, an eye for goal, and creativity, so of course he would be a very good signing for Newcastle, who are aiming to remain in the top four of the Premier League.

It seems like a dream move for Barnes, as he would be playing Champions League football and playing for a big football club like Newcastle in the Premier League.