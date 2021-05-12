Talks underway as Huddersfield Town line up swoop for 7-goal striker

Huddersfield Town have opened talks with Jordan Rhodes as they look to bring the striker back to the club on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old is set to be a free agent in the summer as his contract with Sheffield Wednesday runs down, and he won’t be offered a new deal following their relegation to League One.

Therefore, Rhodes will already be plotting his next move and Football League World exclusively revealed last month that the player was a target for Carlos Corberan.

And, further details have emerged today, with the Daily Mail claiming that Rhodes is in talks with the Terriers over a three-year deal that could see him remain in Yorkshire.

Should the deal go through, the Scotland international would be returning to a club he knows very well. That’s because Rhodes scored 87 goals in under 150 appearances for Huddersfield after joining in 2009.

He has not been prolific in recent campaigns though, with the ex-Blackburn man managing just seven goals for the Owls in the Championship as they finished bottom of the table.

The verdict

It’s pretty clear that Huddersfield need new options in the final third, so the signing of Rhodes could work out, particularly on a free and you could argue it’s a low-risk move.

However, whether he warrants a three-year deal is open to debate though, and many would argue he doesn’t given his age and how his form has suffered recently.

But, this speculation won’t go away so it does feel as though this is a deal that could be announced in the coming weeks.

