Highlights Everton are in talks with Southampton for a loan move for Kamaldeen Sulemana, who joined the Saints in a record £22 million deal last January.

The loan move could potentially see Sulemana end up with the Toffees after previously turning down a move to Goodison Park.

Southampton is involved in several transfer sagas, including rejecting Liverpool's bid for Roméo Lavia and potential interest in James Ward-Prowse from Tottenham.

Everton are in talks with Southampton over a potential move for Kamaldeen Sulemana.

According to Football Insider, the Toffees are seeking a loan move for the Saints forward this summer.

Sean Dyche is looking to reinforce the attacking options in his first team squad ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.

The team’s opening game comes this weekend, but the transfer window doesn’t close until 1 September.

The Merseyside club have already added the likes of Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma to their ranks this window, and are now closing in on the signing of Youssef Chermiti from Sporting CP.

What is the latest surrounding Kamaldeen Sulemana?

Dyche has also turned his attention to Sulemana, who only joined Southampton in the previous January transfer window in a record £22 million deal.

The 21-year-old turned down the chance to move to Goodison Park at the turn of the year, instead opting for a move to the Saints.

Now a loan move is being negotiated between the two clubs, which could see the Ghana international end up with the Toffees after all.

It remains to be seen whether an option will be included in any potential deal to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign.

Southampton are embroiled in a number of transfer sagas as the window draws to its concluding weeks.

Meanwhile, Everton are also considering a move for Harry Maguire from Manchester United amid speculation over the defender’s Old Trafford future.

What is the latest Southampton transfer news?

Liverpool saw a third bid for Roméo Lavia rejected on Monday evening, with the Saints still holding out for a fee worth up to £50 million.

The Reds are keen to reinforce their midfield options and have identified the Belgian as their primary target.

But, with the Premier League season set to start this weekend, Jurgen Klopp’s side have yet to meet the Championship side’s demands.

James Ward-Prowse is another player attracting interest, with Tottenham now emerging as a potential next destination.

However, it is believed that West Ham have moved onto other targets after their offers to sign the 28-year-old were turned down.

Southampton got off to a winning start to life back in the second tier, coming out 2-1 victors in their opening day clash with Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

Che Adams scored a late winner to secure all three points for Russell Martin’s side in the new manager’s first game in charge.

Should Southampton sanction the exit of Kamaldeen Sulemana?

Sulemana signed in a big money move last summer as Nathan Jones looked to turn things around at St. Mary’s.

However, it did not go to plan and Southampton suffered relegation to the Championship.

In 18 appearances in the league, the young forward contributed just two goals and one assist, failing to live up to full expectations as the club’s most expensive signing.

Sulemana did not feature in the win over the Owls on Friday night, indicating an exit could be near.

A loan move might be the best move for all parties, with the club able to reassess the situation again in a year’s time.