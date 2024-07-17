Highlights Udinese makes bid for Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah.

Ekwah is a priority target for Udinese this summer.

Sunderland should aim to retain Ekwah amid interest.

Udinese have reportedly made an offer to Sunderland for the signing of midfielder Pierre Ekwah this summer.

That's according to a report from Sports World Ghana, who say that talks are ongoing between both clubs, as well as between the Serie A outfit and Ekwah's representatives, over a potential move for the 22-year-old.

Ekwah joined Sunderland back in the 2023 January transfer window, when he signed from Premier League side West Ham, who would apparently be due a sizeable sell-on fee from any future sale.

Since then, the midfielder has gone on to make 60 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats, scoring five goals and providing two assists in that time.

Having been an important player for the club last season in particular, it now seems as though he is starting to attract attention from elsewhere with the transfer window in full flow.

Pierre Ekwah 2023/24 Championship stats for Sunderland - from SofaScore Appearances 40 Goals 5 Shots per Game 1.5 Assists 2 Pass Success Rate 86% Tackles per Game 1.5 Balls Recovered per Game 4.8 Dribble Success Rate 67%

Udinese make bid for Pierre Ekwah

According to this latest update, Ekwah is now a priority target for Udinese this summer and they have already made a bid for his services.

It is thought that the Serie A side are in ongoing talks with Sunderland, as they look to complete the signing of the 22-year-old.

They have apparently also opened talks with Ekwah and his representatives as they look to reach an agreement with the midfielder over personal terms.

As things stand, it remains to be seen exactly what sort of fees are being discussed, as Udinese attempt to thrash out a deal for the midfielder.

However, there are still three years remaining on Ekwah's current contract with Sunderland, securing his future at The Stadium of Light until the end of the 2026/27 season.

That ensures the Black Cats will be in a strong position to negotiate these bids that have come in for the former French youth international from Udinese.

Last season saw Sunderland finish an underwhelming 16th in the Championship table, just six points clear of the relegation zone.

They will be looking for an improvement on that in the coming campaign, following the appointment of Regis Le Bris as their new manager.

The Black Cats have themselves made two first-team signings this summer. Goalkeeper Simon Moore and midfielder Alan Browne have joined on free transfers from Coventry City and Preston North End respectively.

Sunderland should look to keep Pierre Ekwah

It would seem to make sense for Sunderland to try and fend off any interest there is in Ekwah from Udinese or elsewhere this summer.

Despite the signing of Browne, the Black Cats have already lost the likes of Corry Evans, Callum Styles and Bradley Dack in midfield since the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

As a result, losing another individual such as Ekwah, would leave them worryingly short on options in the centre of the park, with not long until the season begins.

Indeed, the 22-year-old is one they may need to retain in particular, considering how important he became to this side during the previous campaign.

It is also worth noting that given his contract situation, there ought to be no pressure on Sunderland to sell in the current transfer window unless a major offer comes in.

With that in mind, you get the feeling those connected with the club would be rather disappointed if Ekwah is not still at The Stadium of Light next season.