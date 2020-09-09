Talks opened over potential summer exit for Bristol City forward

Ligue 1 side Dijon have made signing Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou a priority and opened talks with the Robins over a deal, according to a report from French Foot Mercato.

The Senegal international was the Robins’ top scorer last season – finding the net 14 times in total – and won the club’s player of the year award but has entered the final year of his contract, making his future uncertain.

City head coach Dean Holden revealed on Monday that Diedhiou had been offered a new deal by the club and they were now awaiting his response.

It appears the Robins are not the only side hoping the 27-year-old will be leading the line for the 2020/21 campaign as Foot Mercato have reported that Dijon have turned their attention to the striker.

The report claims that the French club are eyeing Diedhiou as a replacement for the recently departed Julio Tavares.

It is understood that the physical target man’s characteristics have attracted the attention of Dijon’s recruitment unit, who have made him a top priority and have begun discussions with City over a potential deal.

Diedhiou began his career in French football before making the switch from Angers to Ashton Gate in 2017.

The Verdict

This will be something of a worry for City fans, despite Holden’s suggestions that he was confident Diedhiou wants to stay at Ashton Gate.

Until the 27-year-old signs a new deal with the Robins, you feel there remains a strong possibility that South West club will be forced cash in on him – particularly after the arrival of Chris Martin.

Despite the signing of Martin, losing Diedhiou would be a blow on the back of the most impressive season of his City career last term.