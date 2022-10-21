“Talks ongoing” – West Brom managerial update emerges as 56-year-old becomes leading contender for role

West Brom are said to be in talks with Carlos Carvalhal over becoming Steve Bruce’s successor at the Hawthorns.

Bruce departed West Brom after their goalless draw with Luton Town, with the Baggies picking up just a single victory in 13 fixtures.

Richard Beale has taken temporary charge since then, overseeing a win at Reading FC and a defeat against Bristol City.

In the background, West Brom are pursuing managerial targets still but are awaiting a significant breakthrough.

As per a report from Pedro Almeida – a Portuguese Insider that specialises in transfers – West Brom and Carvalhal are locked in talks. The 56-year-old is now the favourite for the job at the Hawthorns, with “talks ongoing”.

Carvalhal has managed in England twice, taking charge of Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

He led the Owls to the Championship play-off final in 2015/16, where they were beaten by Bruce’s Hull City side. The year after they finished in the top-six once more but lost to Huddersfield in the semi-finals.

The Portuguese also had a spell in-charge of Swansea City during the 2017/18 campaign.

West Brom, who sit 22nd in the Championship table, face a tricky trip to Millwall on Saturday as Beale gets another game in-charge.

The Verdict

The World Cup break this season does give the campaign a slightly different feel but West Brom do need to crack on and make an appointment.

It’s not like they are mid-table, they are in the bottom three and not too good to go down.

Carvalhal is a steady pair of hands and, if he’s the one the club want, they need to get him through the door ASAP. That’s the best thing for the 56-year-old to hit the ground running and salvage something out of a poor season, whether fans think he’s the right man or not.

