Talks ongoing between Portsmouth and Millwall over potential deal

Portsmouth are in negotiations with Millwall over signing midfielder Ben Thompson, according to The News.

The 25-year-old spent the first half of the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Fratton Park, scoring three times and adding three assists in 26 appearances.

A report from The News has revealed that Pompey are “desperate” to bring Thompson back to the South Coast and that talks are ongoing between the two clubs over a potential deal.

It is understood that there is still “a massive distance” to go before a deal is done but that the League One club are optimistic that the player’s relationship with Kenny Jackett and his previous positive experiences at Fratton Park could help tempt him to make the move.

Pompey have made an underwhelming start to the new season, winning just one of their first four League One games and the arrival of Thompson before the 16th of October domestic transfer deadline for EFL clubs would be a boost to their promotion hopes.

The midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at Millwall, featuring just once in the league this season.

However, having signed a new long-term deal last summer it may take a significant deal to prize him away from the Den.

The Verdict

Thompson was fantastic during his brief spell at Fratton Park and bringing him back this summer could be a brilliant bit of business.

Pompey’s start to the new campaign has been sluggish and a dynamic midfielder like the 25-year-old could help to kick-start their season.

Thompson has fallen down the pecking order at Millwall and a move back to a club where he had joy loan could be a good next step.