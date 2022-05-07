Talks held as Swansea look to capitalise on Stoke contract situation

Swansea City have held talks with out-of-contract Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen over a Championship switch that would see him return to his boyhood club, according to Wales Online.

The 32-year-old came through the Welsh club’s youth system to make 150 appearances for the senior side before leaving for Liverpool in 2012.

10 years later, the Swans are looking to capitalise on his contract situation in the Potteries and bring him back to the Swansea.com Stadium.

That’s according to a report from Wales Online, who claim that talks have been held between Swansea and Allen.

It is understood that the Wales international is eager to rejoin the Swans despite interest from several clubs – both in the UK and abroad.

However, Allen is expected to have talks about his future with important figures at Stoke over the next few days.

Were he to sign, the midfielder looks likely to be one of many new arrivals with significant squad turnover predicted again this summer as Russell Martin continues to make changes.

Allen has made 221 appearances for the Potters in his six years at the club.

The Verdict

Often bringing homegrown players back late in their career is driven by heart over head but this one makes sense on both levels.

Allen would seem to fit Martin’s possession-heavy style of football permanently and could replace Flynn Downes amid links to the Premier League.

It seems there is still some way to go and with the 32-year-old set for talks with key Stoke figures, the Potters could still make a play for him.

But it’s certainly positive that he’s eager to return and that conversations have already been held.

