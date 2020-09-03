Talks begin with Chelsea player set for potential Stamford Bridge exit to join EFL side

Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen could be set for a switch to Championship side Reading with talks being initiated between the two clubs, as per Football Insider.

Maatsen, 18, is a left-back who can also operate at the heart of defence and is set to join the Royals to get some game-time with there no immediate pathway into Lampard’s starting eleven at present.

The Dutch defender recently signed a new deal at Stamford Bridge that ties him down to the west London club until 2024.

Reading, now under the tutelage of Serbian boss Veljko Paunovic following Mark Bowen’s removal as manager, are looking for extra options in defence and have earmarked Maatsen as someone who can compete with Omar Richards at left-back.

The Royals let go of loyal servant Jordan Obita in the summer thus meaning depth was required in that area in particular, and it now seems that Maatsen is the man they want to fill that void.

The verdict

This looks a good deal for all parties.

In truth, Maatsen wouldn’t be guaranteed first team football week in, week out given Omar Richards’ presence in the Royals team.

However, it would allow Maatsen to experience real mens first-team football and we see often see just how beneficial a loan stint in the EFL can be for some of these Premier League youngsters.

The Dutchman clearly has pedigree having featured heavily in the Netherlands’ youth sides over the years, whilst also made an appearance for the Chelsea first-team against Grimsby in the EFL Cup.