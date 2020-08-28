Talks begin as West Brom look to secure transfer agreement with Championship club

West Bromwich Albion have initiated talks with Vladimir Ivic’s Watford in an attempt to secure a transfer agreement for striker Troy Deeney, as per Football Insider.

The 32-year-old is reportedly the Baggies’ number one target for Slaven Bilic this summer as they aim to add some firepower to their frontline.

The Baggies are likely to face competition for Deeney’s signature though, with Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham considering a move for the striker as a potential back-up to Harry Kane.

Who to play up-front was a regular dilemma for Bilic in the Championship last term, with the Croatian boss often rotating between Hal Robson-Kanu, Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore.

Of course, Deeney is no stranger to the Premier League and has been an ever-present figure in attack for the Hornets over the last five seasons, and as of yet, it’s unclear if Ivic will welcome interest in the striker.

Ivic is likely to want to get Deeney’s future sorted before their first Championship fixture, when they play host to Middlesbrough on Friday 11th September to kick off the new EFL season live on Sky Sports.

The Hornets have made one summer signing so far with Jeremy Ngakia joining the club following his release from West Ham United.