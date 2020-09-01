Talks begin as Aston Villa look to secure transfer for EFL man, rival PL club also keen

Aston Villa and Newcastle United have entered talks with Championship side Bournemouth in an attempt to sign striker Callum Wilson, as per Sky Sports’ Keith Downie.

Several players are expected to follow Nathan Ake out of the door at the Vitality Stadium, and it appears as if Wilson could be the nest to go as the Magpies and Villans plot moves for the 28-year-old.

Villa are keen to buy the striker outright whereas Newcastle are trying to structure a deal that involves winger Matt Ritchue returning to Bournemouth in a potential swap deal.

Wilson enjoyed a steady season in the top-flight for the Cherries last term as he notched eight league goals and one assist, in a season that culminated in relegation for the south coast club.

What club should Callum Wilson join?

Aston Villa Vote Newcastle Vote

It is unsure who hold the upper hand in this potential deal as it stands, but a lot could hinge on whether Dean Smith can manage to lure Brentford frontman Ollie Watkins to Villa Park this summer.

The latest reports via the Sun suggest that Watkins could be closer to a £22m switch to Villa following Ivan Toney’s arrival at Brentford from Peterborough.

The verdict

If I was Bournemouth, I’d be trying to negotiate a deal with Newcastle to try seal a return for Ritchie.

A cash plus Ritchie deal for Wilson suits all parties in my view, and ultimately from the Cherries’ perspective, Ritchie could be a really effective weapon in the Championship.

It’s inevitable that Wilson will depart Bournemouth now and Jason Tindall just needs to ensure they get the best deal possible, as they look to replenish funds following relegation to the Championship.